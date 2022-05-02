President says wants to work with trade unions in respect rather than rancour

In a May Day message loaded with promises of a better life for workers in the future, President Irfaan Ali said that he wanted to work with the trade union movement in a spirit of respect rather than rancour and he also announced that consultations have begun on how to allocate $5b set aside in the budget to help to ease the cost of living.

“I look forward to working with the trade union movement, in a spirit of respect rather than rancour, hope rather than hostility and cooperation instead of confrontation. This is necessary if there is to be greater success in navigating global recovery”, he said in the message released on Saturday night to mark May Day yesterday.