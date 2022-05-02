West Ruimveldt house destroyed by fire

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) says at 4:47 am today it received a call and was alerted to a fire at Lot 188 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Water Tenders #76 and #105 from the Central Fire Station and #106 from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location, it said.

Upon arrival firefighters observed that the structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building which was engulfed in flames.

The building was owned and occupied by Shabikie Fernandes.

As a result of the fire the uninsured building and its contents were destroyed, the GFS said in a post on its Facebook page.

The purported cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring which resulted in arcing and sparking which ignited combustibles.

Also affected by the blaze was a two-storey wooden and concrete building located at Lot 189 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The building is owned by Rudolph Sam and occupied by him and his family.

Due to radiated heat from the fire, one AC unit was slightly damaged and ten metres of PVC guttering on the northern side of the building was destroyed.