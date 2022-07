Two persons were left homeless on Wednesday in West Ruimveldt after an act of arson.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said it received a call at 9:47 hrs on Wednesday and was alerted to a fire at Lot 389 Coralita Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

A GFS release said that water tenders #76, #105 and #107 from the Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations immediately responded to the scene where firefighters found a one-flat wooden and concrete building on fire.