FITUG raps gov’t over minimum wage

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) yesterday voiced disappointment at the delay in implementation of the $60,000 minimum wage even though the Ministry of Labour’s National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has agreed to the hike from the current $44,200.
FITUG’s Treasurer and President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union, Seepaul Narine said that with the recent hike in prices, the labour movement is cognisant that even the higher proposed minimum wage might need upward adjustment.