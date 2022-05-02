A remarkable COVID-19 graphic 

Dear Editor,

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and all of the health care workers who have shown themselves to be professional, resilient, creative, tireless, selfless, and persistent in dealing with the COVID-19 virus are to be commended.

This graphic is all the more remarkable because of the continued low uptake in vaccinations (to be presented in another letter at a later date) across the board save for adults first dose which has exceeded the 85% goal. We are not out of the woods yet with BA.2, BA.2.12.1 and other sub-variants making their presence felt overseas (hence the need for continued vigilance and increased vaccinations), but after the disheartening daily numbers in January, these April numbers are a welcome contrast. A job well done should always be recognized and lauded. A tip of the hat to the Honourable Minister and Guyana’s health care workers!

Yours faithfully,

Ellis Dee