Assuria launches branch at Anna Regina

The ribbon cutting for the Assuria branch (Ministry of Finance photo)
Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday attended the opening of Suriname-based Assuria’s 9th Branch Office at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

While delivering the feature address, a Ministry of Finance release said that Singh congratulated the company on their growth, and for expanding regionally, noting that it could not have been at a better time.

Singh also reminded that in Budget 2022, the Government unveiled an incentive to reduce the cost of life and medical insurance whereby taxpayers are allowed a deduction from their chargeable income for premiums paid for life and medical insurance up to a maximum of 10% of their income or $30,000 monthly, whichever is lower. That ultimately reduces the amount of taxable income and tax payable by the taxpayer.