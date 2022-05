The Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine on Wednesday handed over six stretchers to the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service-Emergency Medical Services, which were donated by the Embassy of the United States of America.

Narine, during the brief handing over ceremony, said he hopes the donation can be utilized efficiently to the benefit of the service.

Stretchers were also handed over to the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Ministry of Health and the Guyana Red Cross Society.