Diamond Insurance expands to West Demerara

In its twenty-second year, Diamond Fire and General Insurance Inc (DFGI) has opened its latest branch at Lot 17 Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.
“It was only two months ago that we extended our accessibility to the East Bank of Demerara. Recognising the needs, and responding to public demands for better insurance options, great service, and prompt claims settlement, we are now proud to announce our presence on the West Coast of Demerara”, according to Tara Chandra, the Company’s General Manager.