Gov’t signs MoU with Houston Airport

Chairman of CJIAC’s Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin (right) at the signing (CJIAC photo)
Following months of dialogue between the Government of Guyana and the Houston Airport System (HAS), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed on Monday.

A release from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) said that the MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, has established a mechanism to strengthen collaboration and promote the expansion of a safe, modern and efficient airport system.

During brief remarks, both Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, praised the partnership which paves the way for the exchange of expertise in the areas of operation, economic development and advancements of both airports.