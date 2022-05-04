Gov’t signs MoU with Houston Airport

Following months of dialogue between the Government of Guyana and the Houston Airport System (HAS), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed on Monday.

A release from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) said that the MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, has established a mechanism to strengthen collaboration and promote the expansion of a safe, modern and efficient airport system.

During brief remarks, both Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, praised the partnership which paves the way for the exchange of expertise in the areas of operation, economic development and advancements of both airports.