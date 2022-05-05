Bandits break wall of Tuschen supermarket

A Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) businesswoman is now counting her losses after thieves broke into her supermarket and carted off millions of dollar in cash and other valuables.

The woman, who wished not to be named told Stabroek News that the incident occurred sometime between Tuesday night and early yesterday morning at S Cheddi supermarket located at Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE.

She explained that she secured the supermarket after closing for business on Tuesday and upon her return yesterday morning, she discovered items were scattered on the floor.