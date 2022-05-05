Benn, Hicken meet private security firms

Private security firms are required to be compliant with the established rules and guidelines and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken has warned that unprofessionalism will not be tolerated.

Benn and Hicken on Tuesday made the statements during a three-hour long meeting with heads and representatives of private security firms.

The meeting was held at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Street, Georgetown to identify the issues and concerns and offer suggestions related to security.