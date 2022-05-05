Magistrate dismisses charge against pharmaceuticals supplier over expired HIV test kits

Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul yesterday freed Devendra Rampersaud, a pharmaceutical supplier of the charge of supplying the Ministry of Health (MOH) with expired HIV test kits.

Rampersaud was on trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on the charge that on January 16, 2020, he sold and supplied 400 units (20 packs) of Unigold HIV test kits, batch #HIV7120026, which had expiry date as December 5th, 2020 with misleading representation, to the MOH Materials Management Unit at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

However, the case against Rampersaud was dismissed as the court upheld a no-case submission, agreeing that the prosecution failed to prove essential elements of the offence.