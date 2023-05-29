Guyanese Davendra Persaud pleads guilty to three counts of conspiracy in the US

Davendra Rampersaud, the pharmaceutical supplier who was freed last year of supplying the Ministry of Health (MOH) with expired HIV test kits and is now facing a six-count indictment in the US, was granted US$60,000 bail on the same day he pleaded guilty to three counts of the six-count indictment.

Following his recent guilty plea before Judge Richard M Gergel, a sealed order was made about his release. It is not clear when he will be sentenced.

Rampersaud is accused of conspiring with others to divert kits to Guyana which were paid for by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and earmarked for Kenya.