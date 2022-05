The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for capacity building of the force in key areas.

Deputy Commissioner Calvin Brutus, who has responsibility for Administration of the GPF, and BCCDA President Ryan Alexander signed the agreement at the Little Rock Suites located at Main St, New Amsterdam, Berbice yesterday morning.

The agreement covers a period of five years.