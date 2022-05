PNCR calls for May 5th to be designated Indian Arrival Day

The PNCR yesterday called for the May 5th arrival observances to be designated as Indian Arrival Day.

The PNCR’s announcement in a message yesterday is seen as a major development and one that will put further pressure on the PPP/C government.

Indian rights activists here and a variety of groups have called over the years for May 5th, the day in 1838 when the first Indian indentured labourers arrived here, to be designated as Indian Arrival Day.