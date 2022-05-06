Guyana, Suriname oil could reap markets, price gains from West’s reduced Russia imports

Guyana and Suriname are among the countries in “up and coming regions” that could benefit from sanctions being imposed on Russia by western nations in the wake of that country’s ongoing military hostilities against the Ukraine, according to a recent oilprice.com article.

The two neighbouring South American republics have been named in the article as being among “new oil regions” that have attracted the attention of oil majors “looking for greater longevity in their operations and cheap, low carbon oil prospects… As governments rush to source alternative oil and gas supplies, the rapid development of promising new oil regions could provide the long term supply needed to reduce the global reliance on Russia,” the author of the article, Felicity Bradstock, writes.