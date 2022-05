Mechanic charged with murder of miner found in shallow grave

A 29-year-old mechanic who is accused of killing Mainstay resident, Noel Anthony Fredericks during last month was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with murder.

Quacy Shepherd of Lot 9 Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to May 20.