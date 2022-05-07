One dead, another hospitalised after Rose Hall stabbing

A fight between two men last evening in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, has left one dead and the other hospitalised.

According to information gathered, the men who are known to roam the town, were imbibing when a fight ensued over a female.

During the argument, the men scuffled resulting in one stabbing the other.

Residents in the area last evening said the incident happened just around 7 pm.

Both men were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where the one with stab injuries was pronounced dead, while the other was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Commander of Region Six, Boodnarine Persaud confirmed the incident and noted that investigations were ongoing.