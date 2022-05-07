Road to Boa Vista to be studied -following Bolsonaro visit

-other major infrastructure also under consideration

The feasibility of a road link between Georgetown and the Brazilian city of Boa Vista is under consideration following a brief trip here yesterday by President Jair Bolsonaro and other major initiatives like a deepwater harbour and a rail link were also floated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd and his Brazilian counterpart inked two treaties that would see enhanced collaboration on the legal front between the two countries in the area of criminal and civil matters.

The signing occurred at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal. President Bolsonaro arrived mid-morning yesterday and departed later in the afternoon following a series of meetings with the Guyanese government.