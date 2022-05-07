Storm destroys roofs, sheds in Experiment Village

Residents of Experiment Village, West Coast Berbice are now counting their losses after a storm last night damaged several roofs and sheds in the area.

Angela Jagan, 43, whose house seemingly suffered the most damage said this morning that she was fast asleep when she heard a huge crashing sound just after 10 pm after which “rain start come in.”

The woman told Stabroek News that she immediately ran and grabbed on to her 5-year-old son, while her husband started to call on their neighbour for help.

After the couple exited the house, it was discovered that the roof had blown off and the side shed had collapsed. “Everything in we house soak. The refrigerator, everything… We sleep by my neighbour and the clothes I get on is what my neighbour give me.”

The woman is pleading for assistance to repair the roof at the earliest as she explained that she cannot afford to do so at the moment. “Lil bit, lil bit we build this house and I can’t able make back the roof now… Me really need some help”, Jagan pleaded.

She can be contacted on telephone number 661-6149.

Meanwhile, the village is currently without electricity as well as the storm “cut down” a GPL utility pole, while several other residents lost sheets from their roofs and sheds.