Gladiators promise to bring `A’ game

The highly anticipated National Novices and Mr. Linden Championship will be staged this evening at the Lichas Hall in the Mining Town.

The competing musclemen and women outfitted with six pack abs, well defined quadriceps, sculpted arms and bikinis, will be on display as they battle for supremacy and the tag of Guyana’s top novice bodybuilder and fitness athlete.

This year’s virtual event promises to be of a higher standard since many of the athletes have been through months of grueling contest preparation.