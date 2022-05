Cyclists get ready, registration for the staging of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) annual Youth and Culture Three-Stage road race scheduled for May 14 and 15 has begun.

According to a release, cyclists are asked to register at Singh’s Accounting and Tax Office, on Camp Street. Eybo Orford can be contacted on 625-0364 to complete registration.

Registration can also be done at tomorrow’s circuit race outside the National Park.