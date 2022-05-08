Attorney seeks postponement of public consultations on gas-to-shore project

Attorney-at-Law Elizabeth Deane-Hughes has written to both the President of ExxonMobil Guyana and the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requesting that the planned public consultation for the gas-to-power project be halted until the expiry of the mandatory 60 days comments/objections period.
Deane-Hughes, in identical letters addressed to Exxon’s Alistair Routledge and the EPA’s Kemraj Parsram, highlighted a number of concerns with the proposed consultations for the gas-to-power project.