SBM Offshore supporting aquaculture project in Region Three

Agriculture in Guyana received another boost with a collaboration between Dutch company, SBM Offshore and an aquaculture farm located in Region Three.

A release from SBM Offshore stated that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hubu Aqua Farms Inc for financial support in December 2021. Through the agreement, SBM Offshore – which operates the floating oil platforms offshore – is supporting the rearing of premium shrimp and prawn in Guyana, at the farm which is located in Hubu, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). It is touted as the first of its kind and will be fully equipped with a hatchery, processing, and manufacturing facility.