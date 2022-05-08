Police say Berbice man faked kidnapping to repay drug dealer

The Police Force says that it is investigating a “fake kidnapping” after a man allegedly staged his abduction to repay a drug dealer.

The man has been identified as a 23-year-old taxi driver of Essex Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the Police, on April 22, 2022, the man abandoned his motorcar and ran away from the Police in Region 5 after marijuana was found in the vehicle. As a result, the person he was transporting the illegal drug for demanded that he be repaid $1 million for his losses.