The Minister and Ministry were well aware of the plight at this school

Dear Editor,

My son, 13 years old, attends East Ruimveldt Secondary School. I attended a meeting (Friday) summoned by the Parent’s Teacher Association (PTA) to discuss the absurdity of our children attending school two days a week, in spite of the general open up announced by the Ministry of Education recently. For some time now, the Government is aware of the serious overcrowding at the school. In some cases, classrooms consist of over forty children. The results are cramped conditions and a shortage of school furniture. Parents are horrified with this boast of expanding infrastructure and lots of money from oil and gas, that this community in this part of the City should be ignored and we believe we are being treated as second class citizens. Editor, something is wrong when in certain areas, there is adequate space and furniture and I ask you to ascertain why citizens in this part of the Republic are being treated with such disregard and disdain. We wait a response from the Government as the PTA dispatched a petition drawing this unacceptable situation to the Minister’s attention, a situation that the Minister and Ministry were well aware of but seem to be quite callous about the plight of this Community.

Sincerely,

Gwennete Caesar-Squires