We appeal to Minister Persaud to come on board to defuse normalizing intimate partner violence

Dear Editor,

Another abuse victim, murdered by her abuser, was buried on May 6 in Guyana and once again we hear how many people knew about the abuse but kept quiet. Stabroek News recently carried an article, citing a Latin American Public Opinion Project (LAPOI) poll, which stated that 62% of Guyanese normalize intimate partner violence (IPV) and agreed that physical violence between couples is a private matter which should be handled by the couple themselves or their families. But this is not news so one may be justified in scratching one’s head if government resources were spent on the poll, given that these realities should have been acted upon decades ago and that such resources are more needed to fuel action to address the situation. The fact is that, a poll commissioned by The Caribbean Voice some years ago, indicated that by a large majority (69%), Guyanese felt that the government was not doing enough to address domestic abuse. That figure may be greater today.

In response to a recent Facebook calling for a national campaign aimed at changing attitudes and decimating the norm referenced by the LAPOI poll, Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud stated, “Please note that there is such a campaign … I myself have spoken about it multiple times. As you know, attitudinal and behavioural changes do not occur overnight… there are many other programs that are ongoing and to be launched”. She added, “We have also launched the community advocates network to train and work with communities”. It’s not clear whether the national campaign to change attitudes and behaviour is the same as the community advocate network, so perhaps a clarification by the Minister/her ministry would help.

In any case, since the Minister pointed out, “attitudinal and behavioural changes do not occur overnight”, shouldn’t there be both a sense of urgency and a national, rather than piecemeal roll out of this campaign? Then again perhaps both of these are happening, but shouldn’t related disseminated info be extensively and easily available online, on the website/Facebook pages of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and in the media? How many communities, for example, have received the training and what mechanisms are in place to ensure implementation, support and tracking? In fact, another poll commissioned by The Caribbean Voice some years ago found that 58% of the population would be willing to volunteer in their communities to deal with abuse if they were provided with training and resources. And while we do understand that a limited number of trainers can only do so much, has the Ministry considered train the trainer training for groups of individuals in every region so they can then train others?

In increasingly larger numbers, Guyanese need to know, be facilitated to use that knowledge and be supported to bring about the requisite changes so urgently and critically needed. And The Caribbean Voice has reached out to the Minister, offering to help with disseminating such info through our nine social media accounts which garner over 500,000 views monthly and our recently launched online flipbook magazine that has already amassed over 100,000 readership. This is the most recent edition: https://www.flipsnack.com/caribvoice/magazine-issue-2.html Also we have an ongoing series of virtual panel discussions (PDs) that draws panelists from across the Caribbean and Diaspora activists, advocates, victims/survivors, policy makers, experts and specialists, researchers, academics, institutions and NGOs. We recall inviting the Minister and/or her ministry’s rep to two such PDs on domestic violence but we never received any response. This is the link to our most recent PD on alcohol use and abuse: https://www.facebook.com/groups/abuseandsuicideprevention/permalink/191024004250948. It contains info that is little known, especially from PAHO and the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association. Our next PD, on ‘Personality Disorders’, will be on May 27. We invite interested individuals and organisations to participate on the panel. Please email caribvoice@aol.com or what’s app 646-461-0574 or touch base with me on FB.

As well The Caribbean Voice, last year, launched Project Change Agent, a four year project to help tackle change across the Caribbean. At the crux of this project is a high school essay contest for 15 to 18 year olds focusing on domestic violence, and based significantly on primary research within communities, to be launched during the 2023/24 school year. Regional winners will receive first, second and third place prizes of US$300, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively and national winners will also receive prizes along with certificates. From among participants, groups of young people will be trained and empowered to become domestic violence change agents within their communities. We invite Minister Persaud and her ministry to collaborate with The Caribbean Voice on the Guyana leg of this project.

The fact is that no one is saying that addressing domestic violence is either easy or simple but there are hundreds of volunteer advocates and activists in this field in Guyana and the Diaspora along with tens of NGOs and others, including religious institutions that are willing to help. Isn’t it time for the Ministry to harness and enable ALL stakeholders (advocates, activists, organizations, police, the business community, regional and NDC administrations, professional groups et al) in a concerted effort to stop the wanton abuse and killing of our women and girls?

Don’t get us wrong The Caribbean Voice is of the view that Minister Persaud has done more to address domestic violence than all previous ministers since 1992. We also feel that she has been the most proactive minister, one of the few interacting widely with people on the ground and very responsive both on and off line she connects, she grounds with people, she is emphatic and compassionate, and yes she may very well be overwhelmed. But making a difference is in her genes and given how much more needs to be done, and the fact that lives are being lost while abuse and femicide are on the increase, we know that the Minister has both the passion and the capacity to do more. We therefore make a heartfelt appeal for her to do so.

Sincerely,

Annan Boodram