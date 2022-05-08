76ers rout Heat in Game 3

Joel Embiid had 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in a triumphant return from injury as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night.

Embiid returned after missing two straight games due to a concussion and a facial fracture. The Sixers are 6-10 without Embiid across the regular season and playoffs and 50-25 with him.

Tyrese Maxey had all 21 of his points in the second half for the Sixers and Danny Green, who entered the game in a shooting slump, made 7 of 9 three pointers to finish with 21 points. He had gone just 2 for 14 from distance in the first two games of the series.