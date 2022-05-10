Guyana and the clash of world powers

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan
The latest issue of Foreign Affairs has a riveting article by Professor Michael Beckley of Tufts University on the emerging world order. Guyana, which is an emerging energy power on the world stage, would do well to take note.
The strongest international orders in modern history, Beckley wrote, have been alliances built by great powers to wage security competition against their main rivals. Order-building usually needs a common enemy. Progress on transnational issues, when achieved, has emerged largely as a by product of hardheaded security cooperation, rather than idealistic liberal cooperation.