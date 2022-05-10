Man fatally stabbed at Bartica while trying to defend friend 

A man was fatally stabbed in the wee hours of Sunday at Bartica while speaking up for a friend who was being threatened.

Dead is 24-year-old Alston Seon of Agatash Village, Region Seven.

The commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore yesterday confirmed the fatal stabbing and noted that one person has since been placed in custody.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that Seon, his friend and three others were at the corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue, Bartica, drinking beers when the suspect approached Seon’s friend and began threatening him saying that he was going to “buss his throat”.

The police said that Seon intervened and told the suspect to desist from what he was doing. The suspect then turned his attention to Seon and he drew a knife from his pants waist and dealt him a stab to the right side of his chest, the police said.

Seon fell to the ground and was picked up by his friend and taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where he succumbed.

The body was checked and a single wound was seen.