‘Only Coconuts’ awarded Made in Guyana mark

Precision Global Inc. (PGI) yesterday received its certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark on its products branded ‘Only Coconuts’.

The company joins two others which have met the quality requirements of the Made in Guyana Certification Programme, a release from then GNBS said.

The Certification ceremony was held at the PGI’s Swan Creek, Marudi, Soesdyke Linden Highway manufacturing facility. In her feature address, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond said that the Government supports initiatives which fosters competitiveness of local companies.

“We are pleased to see this kind of response to this certification programme because we wish to see the private sector sharing in that vision whereby “Made in Guyana” is globally recognised”, the Minister said.

According to Walrond, coconut products are in high demand regionally and internationally. This she said, is reflected in the close to 10,000 metric tonnes of coconuts exported in 2020, as she urged the company to invest, innovate and expand its business.

The Made in Guyana Mark will be affixed on the labels of PGI’s virgin coconut oil, coconut flour, desiccated coconut, refined coconut oil and coconut chips.

Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS Ramrattie Karan stated that “the GNBS aims to help local businesses achieve a sense of pride and a higher level of competitiveness,” which will help to increase value added products produced locally.

The release said that the certification is valid for a period of one year and is open to all local manufacturers. Among the requirements to become certified, manufacturers must use at least 60% raw materials in their production from Guyana and employ 70% Guyanese staff.

In accepting the certificate, General Manager at PGI, Lesley Ramlall pointed to the work done by the management and staff to ensure compliance. He said, according to the release, “to be approved for the Made in Guyana Certification Mark is a clear indication of our commitment to ensure that our products are of the highest quality; so, every consumer that consumes our products must have that level of confidence that the product was manufactured under the strictest of hygienic conditions.”

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, which was key in the establishment of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme, was represented by its Executive Director Nizam Hassan. In brief remarks, he committed to supporting the programme and extended congratulations to the company.

The event was also addressed by Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PGI, Ravi Annand who joined virtually.