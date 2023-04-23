Banks DIH, Floor IT can now use GNBS standard mark

Floor IT Guyana and Banks DIH Limited have joined the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Permit to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark programme.

A release on Friday from the GNBS said that these two new certifications under the programme take the total number to 28 so far.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Floor IT Guyana was certified to use the mark on its hardwood flooring, wooden moulding and wooden decking while on Friday, April 21, 2023, Banks DIH Limited received certification to use the Standard Mark on its Wine Products, Rum Products, Demico Premium Ice-Cream, Créme Select Super Premium Ice Cream, Novelty (Frostee), Carbonated Soft Drinks, Beers, Shandy and Malta.