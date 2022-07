Banks DIH Limited says it has intensified its recruitment drive with another exercise on July 3rd, 2022 at Patentia Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

Close to 60 prospective employees were interviewed by the visiting team coordinated by Shabir Hussein, Director of Engineering Services, a release yesterday from the company said.

Banks DIH says it has undertaken the Recruitment Drive to offer employment to skilled and unskilled persons who are out of jobs due to the closure of the Wales Sugar Estate.