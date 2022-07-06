Guyana, Barbados sign upgraded co-operation pact

President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley yesterday signed an updated and augmented copy of the Saint Barnabas Accord, paving the way for the two countries to further dialogue in nine areas, a release from the Office of the President said.
The areas encompass agriculture, aquaculture and food security; mining and quarrying; tourism and international transport; trade and business development; energy; manufacturing; education – technical and vocational training and capacity building; cooperation in security and bilateral integration measures.