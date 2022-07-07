Buxton winemaker to have spot at building expo

Buxton wine producer Abigale John will be showcasing and selling her product at the upcoming International Building Expo, after complaining to a panel of ministers that she was unable to secure a spot at the event.
During a ministerial outreach on Sunday to Buxton, following the mayhem at Mon Repos a week earlier, a frustrated John told the panel which was headed by Prime Minister Brigadier (rt’d) Mark Phillips that despite numerous visits to relevant offices and to Impressions Inc, she was still unable to secure a spot at the Expo for her product.