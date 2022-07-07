No place for hooliganism within a transformative society

Dear Editor,

A relative of mine who recently visited Guyana after over a decade was high in praise for the professionalism of the staff at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIC). This is good for the image of Guyana especially at this time when the country is in the cusp of transformative modernization. This transformation process is already evident on arrival at the new-look CJIC airport which now compares favourably with other airports in the region. There is no doubt that Guyana is currently undergoing a massive infrastructural overhaul but such a development must also be buttressed by attitudinal changes on the part of Guyanese, among which must be a high degree of professionalism, respect for the rule of law and also the democratic norms of society and governance.

Guyana’s international profile as a country is changing thanks to our new status as an emerging oil and gas economy but also as a result of our proactive role on the international stage. President Ali and the PPP/C administration must be given credit for the enormous strides the country is making both from the perspective of good governance and raising our profile in the Caribbean and beyond. We observed CARICOM Day a few days ago, we need reflect on how stronger we are together as a member of the CARICOM family, both in terms of the preservation of our democracy and our territorial integrity. This is why attempts to damage our image as a rules-based society must be condemned. There can be no place for hooliganism as recently happened on the East Coast of Demerara.

