Exxon delivers first sustainable aviation fuel cargo to Singapore Changi Airport

(Reuters) SINGAPORE: Exxon Mobil said yesterday it has delivered the first sustainable aviation fuel cargo to Changi Airport, as part of a one-year pilot programme to test the new fuel for planes.

Under the pilot programme, ExxonMobil is providing sustainable aviation fuel for Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights from Changi Airport from July this year.

The oil major was selected in February as the fuel supplier for the pilot programme launched by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore Airlines and Temasek.

The sustainable fuel is manufactured by blending ExxonMobil-produced refined jet fuel with the Neste-produced neat sustainable aviation fuel at ExxonMobil facilities. The fuel is then delivered to Changi Airport’s fuel hydrant system.

“ExxonMobil is bringing its established capabilities in fuels manufacturing and logistics to help customers such as SIA achieve their net-zero ambitions,” said chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Geraldine Chin.

ExxonMobil plans to provide more than 40,000 barrels per day of lower-emission fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, by 2025, and to further supply 200,000 barrels per day by 2030.

Demand for lower-emission fuels is expected to grow amid decarbonisation efforts in transportation sectors, including aviation, marine and heavy-duty trucking.