Thirty-four graduate as pharmacy assistants, lab technicians

Yesterday, 34 students from across the ten administrative regions of Guyana graduated from the Ministry of Health’s pharmacy assistant and medical laboratory technician programmes which are being offered through the Division of Health Sciences Education.

A release from the Ministry of Health said that the Pharmacy Assistant Training is a pre-service clinical programme that seeks to outfit pharmacy assistants with adequate knowledge, skills and ability to provide technical support to licenced pharmacists while the Laboratory Technician Programme focuses on providing clinical support through accurate and reliable results using the best technology and current methodologies. The release said that the training programmes lasted for a period of three years due to the challenges that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.