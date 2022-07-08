Dear Editor,

One hopes that the group of cajolers who ‘visited’ Buxton recently were not bemused by its ‘Friendship’ participants’ apparent patience with promises, for they would have substantively beguiled themselves to believe that the exercise in tokenism had impressed the descendants of independent and productive former slaves, unlike some of the visitors who very likely believed in their own insincerity.

The interaction however should provide pause for reflection by both sides who should meet again to agree on the structure of a plan for genuine economic and social development of which their respective families can be proud. In the process the ‘party-sans’ must place on the table a map from which they can identify other comparable areas of human under-development across Regions where similar joint investments are needed, moreso regardless of race or affiliation.

In this regard the ‘official’ group must pay more substantive attention to the several published critiques; and rather than being dismissive, pause and reflect on how they may be regarded by one another’s young generations – whether with boastful pride, or hidden doubt. For in all of the interactions in the Village that is Guyana, there must be sensitivity about the infliction on one another’s spirituality – which exists in both rich and the poor, across this recalcitrant Divide. So that it is not enough to pause and reflect, but to more consistently question ourselves about the future depletion of the spirituality of our national humanity.

In this connection all adults should regard themselves as leaders who must set examples for their progeny to emulate, with justification. So when we point and boast of development in Region 6, we should be sensible enough to question why we overlook the historical second capital of Guyana – New Amsterdam – which seems bypassed when compared to the newer centres of Corriverton and Rose Hall Town – A Berbice Harbour Bridge ByPass?

In the process there are sufficient numbers who wonder why the persistently serious commentaries in traditional (adult) press, appear to be ignored (by palpably conceited decision-makers); as distinct from ‘programmed’ social media too historically under-informed and manipulable – by a superfluity of self-adulating photos, which at the same time expose the disproportionate percentage of the bereft in our population. For none of us is there any Strategic Plan that reflects the respective Manifestos of Government and Opposition – leaving too many (home and overseas) legitimately inquiring if there is a substantive choice in which to indulge on behalf of our progeny!

In the more immediate analysis however, there is this conundrum in which all administrations have indulged in infrastructure to facilitate faster movement on roads that accommodate deaths daily, while ignoring basic repairs in neighbourhoods occupied by Walter Rodney’s brethren. Think of how this human being must feel!

