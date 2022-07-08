There are questions Minister Indar must answer regarding his role in Western Logistics

Dear Editor,

Questionable conduct seems to be the order of the day under this administration and it continues unabated. The unconstitutional appointments of members to sit on constitutional commissions and boards, to the non-confirmation of the Chancellor and Chief Justice of the judiciary of which the leader of the opposition has honoured his constitutional obligation and stated his no objections to the appointment of those two very competent and respected jurists.

The politicization of the Guyana People Force and the Guyana Defence Force, to removing the guard rails of protection in the operations of the Natural Resource Fund, the Public Accounts Committee, the Environmental Protection Agency and others too numerous to mention, speaks to the levels of questionable conduct in the government. It is my view and the view of many that Minister Indar and several of his colleagues, should all tender their resignation from government.

Earlier this year while at a meeting of the Parliament, that happens less frequently than it should for a developing democratic country, I asked Minister Indar a question during a lunch break. I was in the company of several opposition members. I said to the Minister, “as the former head of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and you being a consummate businessman, why accept the position of a government minister? Do you not see a potential conflict of interest?”

His response sounded like a well-rehearsed textbook answer for an anticipated question of such from anyone. Part of what he said was, ‘No!’ He didn’t see a conflict of interest because he no longer manages his business and he being a minister has allowed him the opportunity to help a lot of people. With all the allegations surrounding a company of which the minister seems to be associated with, it is not difficult to conclude there is at least the appearance of a conflict of interest if not more, which the honourable minister could not see.

There are still a number of questions Minister Indar must answer and clarify for the public. The Guyanese people need to know who are the beneficial owners of Western Logistics and what role, if any, does he play in relation to the company? A document in the possession of Stabroek News showed that he signed as a Director of the company in October of 2020 even though he had been appointed as a minister in August 2020. Similar to his colleague minister accepting the position to serve in the National Assembly knowing full well she was a citizen of another country. This administration should be weeding out such conflict, not fertilizing it by their own actions and accommodations. Enough is enough and better must come.

Sincerely,

Jermaine Figueira MP