Hinterland development in the past never had a humane quality

Dear Editor,

As the National Toshaos Conference winds down there is much hope and optimism in our hinterland communities, as one of our Amerindian leaders projected into the future. After having listened to the friendly interactions and speeches with some amount of expectancy we may “give Jack he jacket.” But there is some amount of hesitancy, cynicism, indifference. Why? Why are there doubts? Generally, the thought was that the President did a superb job in his opening address, albeit there was little too much exaggeration that [his] government spent billions on Amerindian development in comparison with past governments. Isn’t it easy to comprehend? Anyways, supposedly the President doesn’t remember he was earning less between 2010 and 2015 than he is now doing. Easily, it was a contextually different era… economically, that is.

Land Rights issues are essentially perennial on the agenda, sorry, on the list of discussions. While government wants development in the hinterland with a national face, a national content that could be more inclusive, many of the attendees could be comfortable with the idea, but the general feeling at the conference is that certain issues could take precedence to allow for candid discussions on issues too important to ignore. All development related promises are good in themselves. We do love promises, but there could be some unfinished business, prevailing scenarios that could impede progress for these promises to crystallize or become reality. Besides, the President quite rightly said Amerindian development must not be done in a vacuum. Issues have to be addressed.

Development is a process that takes into account every stakeholder in the process. It is collaborative, it does not hinder any one group, and it is inclusive. To a resounding round of applause, the President carefully alluded, too, that for any development to take place it must be done in the context of “harmony, peace, respect and understanding”. These are the essentials for development to take place. “Peace, respect, harmony” words that will forever reverberate loud and long, and may I say, throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. Amerindians are of the opinion that since the NTC is the highest decision making forum, in a Democratic State for Amerindian representation there ought to be some place in a collaboratively crafted Agenda for leaders to exercise their democratic right to at least submit motions and resolutions pertinent to their issues back home. Let it be called a National Toshaos’ Conference and not dubbed a “National Toshaos Council Conference”. There was some amount of incoherence there.

Lastly, agreements on whatever issues raised in terms of development in the past never had a humane quality. It was always tied to some condition, or had a political overture. Today we have a young, talented and vibrant President with a seemingly fresh world outlook. Could his government be any different? Supported with a development-driven staff on the ground, the right people in the right place, he has an opportunity to prove to us that he is indeed a man of class, a man of integrity; man of goodwill, not ill-will, a man of truth, not deceit, a man of love, not hate. Let us pray for him, His Excellency, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. May God bless him and all Guyana.

Sincerely,

Joseph C. Atkinson