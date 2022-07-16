Squash teams remain unbeaten after getting past B/dos, T/dad —Girls team to play Jamaica, boys team clashes with B/dos in grand finale

Guyana moved one step closer to winning the girls team title at the 2022 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships, defeating holders and previously unbeaten Barbados yesterday at the Georgetown Club Facility, Camp Street.

The Guyanese prevailed over Barbados by a 4-1 scoreline. Abosaide Cadogan brushed aside Mariella Young 11-2, 11-1 and 11-2, whilst Safirah Sumner defeated Sarrayah Yearwood 14-12, 11-4, 7-11, and 11-7, Kirsten Gomes downed Sumairaa Suleman 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-7, and Avery Arjoon dismantled Leanna Hamati 11-1, 11-0, and 11-2.

Ryless Rodrigues lost to Eboni Atherley via default. Guyana will now face-off with Jamaica in their final match in the pool today at the same venue. Meanwhile, Guyana also maintained their unbeaten record in the boy’s section, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 4-1.

Shomari Wiltshire thrashed Ethan Fortune 11-2, 11-3 and 11-2 while Samuel Ince-Carvahal made light work of Marcus Camps-Campins 11-1, 11-1 and 11-3. Nicholas Verwey downed Seth Thong 11-5, 12-10 and 11-5 and Brenno DaSilva defeated Dylan Inniss 11-5, 11-9 and 11-4. Shiloh Asregado lost to Nicholas Lequay 4-11, 9-11 and 3-11. The Guyanese will oppose undefeated Barbados in the final today.

