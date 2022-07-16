ACDA’s Emancipation Day event returns to the National Park

After two years of virtual celebrations, the African Cultural and Deve-lopment Association’s (ACDA) annual Emancipation Day festivities return to the National Park on August 1.

This year’s event, the 29th, will be celebrated under the theme ‘Cele-brating the Enduring African Spirit Through Cultural Expression’, with a sub-theme: ‘Realizing the Guyanese Dream Through Community Economic Empowerment.’

As usual, there will be food, folk games, drumming, dances, fashion shows, craft, competitions and other activities to stimulate the interaction of everyone from all walks of life. There will also be international, regional and local performers.