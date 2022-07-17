Privileges Committee recommends suspension of 8 opposition MPs over mace grabbing tumult, assault

The National Assembly’s Committee of Privileges has recommended the suspension of eight APNU+AFC Members of Parliament (MPs) for what was described as an unprecedented move to derail the parliamentary process when they forcibly removed the ceremonial mace from the Chamber as part of a protest to stop the passage of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) bill.
However, the main opposition APNU+AFC has rejected the recommendations, calling them “unconstitutional, unparliamentary and an act of political discrimination and suppression.”