A man is now dead after his throat was slit in a midday fight on Saturday at New Amsterdam.

The deceased is Jermaine Elias, also known as ‘Deportee,’ 39, of Number 43 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

According to eyewitnesses, following the fight, the man who slit Elias’ throat rode his bicycle to the New Amsterdam Police Station, located nearby, and turned himself into custody.