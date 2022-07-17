Dear Editor,

When I entered comic book stores in Kitchener, Ontario Canada and New York, I was so excited that I could have purchased comics of the 40s and 50s in very good conditions to add to my collection of over four thousands comics. I recall, with bitterness, that comics were classified as subversive literature when Guyana adopted socialist policies. While I would concede now, that comics were not always politically correct, it was a joy to read of heroes and heroines fighting for justice. Thank you Stabroek News for accommodating an advertisement from E-Bay in relation to Comic Books. Many who have, like me, passed the age of 70, will find it refreshing to know that comics still exist. A few days ago, instead of meditating on politics and philosophies and religions, I read Nancy and Sluggo, Cisco Kid, the Lone Ranger, Tonto, and five copies of Tarzan all published in the 50s and early 60s, I know your comments section will not be kind to me. I am ready to take the pains of criticism for my wonderful world of comics.

Sincerely,

Krishna Nand Prasad