Comic collections and hobbies

Dear Editor,
I was happy to note that in one of the Reader’s Digest magazines titled “Our Canada,” an invitation is extended to collectors to submit details on their activities. I reflect on my collection of comics dating back as far as the early 40s. My last acquisition was a Kit Carson’s annual published in 1957. My collection now stands at over four thousand comics including those of the cartoon genre such as Road Runners. What of our collectors in Guyana? Can the media publish from time -to- time information on collectors and their hobbies? This will be of interest to many I believe, especially the aged and may arouse interest in others to follow and enjoy an aspect of life.
Sincerely,
Krishna Nand Prasad