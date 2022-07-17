Record number of participants for NSC Teach Them Young Swim programme

The National Aquatic Centre will tomorrow be a hive of activity with over 1000 participants scheduled for the launch of the Teach Them Young Swim programme.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the National Sports Commission, the programme has so far seen 1432 participants registered.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, yesterday confirmed the record number of registrants with 102 participants from Berbice, 120 from Linden and the remainder from region Four.

The figure has tripled the attendees at this year’s Easter Camp.

Tomorrow’s event gets underway at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara from 10am with the opening ceremony.

The opening of the event was originally billed for the Colgrain Pool in Georgetown but due to the volume of entrants the opening has been shifted to the East Coast Facility. The programme will be held at four locations, the Colgrain Pool, the Aquatic Centre, the Albion Estate Pool from today until August12 and the Watooka Pool, Linden from July 19th to August 5th.

Last week Ninvalle had noted that Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jnr., had instructed that there will be no fees attached for the registrants.

The programme caters for persons between nine to 18 years of age and sessions will run from 9am to noon daily.

At the opening programme tomorrow remarks will come from Dwayne Scoot, president of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) and Ninvalle while the feature address will be done by Ramson Jnr. The closing ceremony is set for August 12th at the National Aquatic Centre from 9am.