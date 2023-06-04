NSC to expand adult Learn to Swim programme

The inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ programme, which is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission, was officially launched at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal yesterday.

The simple but significant ceremony was witnessed by throngs of registered participants who immediately commenced the journey of learning to swim following the end of the formalities which was attended by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

Ramson Jr., during brief remarks stated that the programme will be a national initiative that will be undertaken during the month of July, adding that the eventual results of the participants will be dependent on their respective efforts.