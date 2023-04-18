Adult ‘Learn to swim’ programme coming – Ramson

A programme aimed at teaching adults to swim, as well as open days to allow persons to swim for leisure will be facilitated at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), Liliendaal, this year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Lights will also be installed at the facility before the end of the year to accommodate evening swimming.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the Easter ‘Learn to Swim’ programme at the NAC on Saturday, DPI said.